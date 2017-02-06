Report: CCSD sub impregnated student-athlete

A former Clark County School District substitute teacher who was arrested for sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old reportedly impregnated her.

Willie Bell, 26, was arrested Feb.2. He was also an assistant basketball coach at El Dorado High School, and the female student played on the team.

The arrest report for Bell stated the student told an instructor that she was pregnant on Feb. 1, but did not mention further details. The student later said she was "seeing Bell" and her parents knew about it, but didn't know he was a coach or teacher. The student said she began to communicate with Bell in early November through text messages and was sexually active with him.

The student said on New Year's Eve she and Bell had an argument over an abortion after she told him she was pregnant.

The student told detectives the last time she spoke to Bell was on Feb. 1 after she told him she decided to keep the baby. The student said she was one month pregnant. Bell reportedly told the girl, "do you really know what you're going to get ourselves into, what's going to happen to me, how am I going to support you if I'm in jail."

Bell faces four criminal charges. According to a CCSD spokesperson, Bell will not be employed with the district going forward.

