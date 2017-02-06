Las Vegas slot player hits $1M jackpot on Super Bowl Sunday

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas announced a $1 million progressive jackpot was hit on Feb. 6, 2017. The unnnamed winner is pictured next to the lucky machine. (Source: Twitter/@CosmopolitanLV)

On Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas made a new millionaire thanks to a well-timed, ready-to-hit pull of a slot machine.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas said a patron from Pennsylvania hit a progressive jackpot worth $1,085,391.67 on a $1, three-reel Wheel of Fortune slot machine on property. It happened at 12:52 p.m.

Amazingly, he started the session with $2 in the machine at the time, according to the Cosmopolitan.

The guest felt an apparent kinship with the machine all weekend. The hotel-casino said he won $500 on it earlier in the day. The grand prize came after lunch.

"This has changed my life," the hotel quoted the unnamed guest.

And, just in case you want lightning to strike twice, the machine is on the casino floor across from Clique Bar and Lounge on the west end of the resort.

