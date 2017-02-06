Shake Shack to open in Henderson - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Shake Shack to open in Henderson

This May 21, 2014 photo shows the exterior of Shake Shack in New York's theater district. Shake Shack’s upscale fast food outpost offers burgers, hot dogs, fries and shakes courtesy of restaurateur Danny Meyer. (AP Photo/Mark Kennedy) This May 21, 2014 photo shows the exterior of Shake Shack in New York's theater district. Shake Shack’s upscale fast food outpost offers burgers, hot dogs, fries and shakes courtesy of restaurateur Danny Meyer. (AP Photo/Mark Kennedy)
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

Shake Shack will add another Southern Nevada location to its roster.

The popular, east-based food spot will open at The District in Henderson in late 2017, a spokesperson said Monday.

Currently, Shake Shack is open at Downtown Summerlin and the Las Vegas Strip.

Job opportunities at the newest location were not immediately disclosed.

