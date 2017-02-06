Man, 38, accused of sex assault of Henderson teen

Henderson police said they arrested a 38-year-old man in connection to an alleged sexual assault of a teen girl who he met online.

According to police, Mario Alston was arrested on Feb. 1 at his Las Vegas home tied to the incident.

Police said Alston met the 13-year-old victim last month through the internet, maintaining communication via the use of the Kik Messenger application.

At one point, the girl provided Alston with her address for a prearranged meeting, police said. It was there where Alston showed up, entered her residence and assaulted her.

Police booked Alston into Henderson Detention Center on two counts of sexual assault with a child under 14.

In light of the arrest, police advised parents to protect themselves when it comes to meeting strangers online:

Be cautious when communicating with people you don’t know in person, especially if the conversation starts to be sexual. Don’t engage in this type of conversation because you could end up being the target of a predator.

The only way someone can physically harm you is if you’re in the same location. If you choose to get together with someone you “met” online, go with a friend or group of friends.

With the many types of applications available to teens, it’s extremely important that parents remain aware of the dangers associated with these applications, and maintain positive and open communication about these dangers with their children.

