$1 million bail set for pair suspected of dismembering man

A judge denied a request to reduce bail for two men suspected of killing a man and leaving his dismembered body in a vacant lot.

Bail for George Macaperdas and Anthony Newton was set at $1 million each on Monday.

Police arrested Macaperdas and Newton in connection to the death of Ulysses Molina, who was found in a suitcase in a vacant lot in the 2000 block of Dolly Lane, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Lamb Boulevard on Dec. 28.

According to court records, Newtown was previously convicted on a voluntary manslaughter charge in 1998.

A preliminary hearing for Macaperdas and Newtwon was scheduled for March 3rd.

