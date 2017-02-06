Coroner identifies man found dead near downtown Las Vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Coroner identifies man found dead near downtown Las Vegas

Medical examiners have identified a man found dead near downtown Las Vegas Friday.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 60-year-old David Dunn. He died as the result of multiple blunt force injuries of the head. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, Dunn’s body was discovered near City Parkway and Grand Central Parkway by a friend of his.

Police believe Dunn was homeless.

A suspect has not been identified and a motive was not immediately known.

An investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

