Video: FOX5 delivers pizzas on Super Bowl Sunday

Pizza shops had a busy day making deliveries on Super Bowl Sunday, but what do you do if you're a huge fan and you have to work on your store's busiest day of the year?
FOX5's Adam Herbets rode along with a delivery driver at Jesse's Pizza in Henderson to find out. They watched the game in the kitchen between pizzas and read updates on the road from their phones.
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the infant who was mauled by a family dog Monday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.More >
A security officer fired off a round during a reported bank robbery in the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday.More >
The pit bull mix that killed a six-month old baby Monday in the northwest Las Vegas Valley was put down Tuesday afternoon.More >
There is a warning for parents about a sick online game that encourages participants to engage in dangerous behavior, including taking one's own life.More >
Nevada tax officials have adopted temporary regulations for establishing and supervising recreational marijuana stores by a planned July launch.More >
A man accused of using one punch to kill a father of five children on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas was arrested Sunday.More >
A fight between roommates led to a deadly stabbing in the northeast part of the Valley Tuesday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police.More >
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said the person who hit and killed another driver in a crash Tuesday is suspected of driving impaired.More >
