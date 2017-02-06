Video: FOX5 delivers pizzas on Super Bowl Sunday - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Video: FOX5 delivers pizzas on Super Bowl Sunday

HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

Pizza shops had a busy day making deliveries on Super Bowl Sunday, but what do you do if you're a huge fan and you have to work on your store's busiest day of the year?

FOX5's Adam Herbets rode along with a delivery driver at Jesse's Pizza in Henderson to find out. They watched the game in the kitchen between pizzas and read updates on the road from their phones.

