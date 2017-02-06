Who can save the Raiders?

Another rendering of the proposed Raiders stadium was presented on August 25, 2016. (Source: SNTIC.org)

A fractured relationship between Raiders owner Mark Davis and casino mogul Sheldon Adelson has the Raiders relocation facing a $650-million hole. no money means no stadium, which means no Raiders in Las Vegas.

"When the talking stops, the resolution stops and the possibility for resolution goes away. right now there is no conversation," said Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak.

Sisolak has been one of the key cogs in the Raiders relocation run. But, this week he's turned from moderator to marriage counselor.

"It's going to be difficult to finish it without him," said Sisolak.

Difficult, yes. Impossible, no. According to Senate Bill 1, Section 29, there is no rule or restriction to the kind of person, developer, or group that can help finance a stadium. This opens the field to just about anyone with $650 million to spare.

"I don't know what white knights are out there that could come in," Sisolak said.

So, I reached out to the Ferttitas, the Malloofs, the Engelstad Family and Bill Foley, all declined to comment when asked if there was any possible interest in helping finance a stadium.

"You're talking a handful, I mean less than five that could step up," said Sisolak.

That number is dwindling significantly, at least locally. In his state of the NFL address, league commissioner Roger Goodell stated it would be unlikely a team would be owned by someone with casino ties.

"I don't see an ownership position in a team from a casino,” explained Goodell. “That is not something consistent with our policies, not likely a stadium either."

At first listen, Goodell's words sound like no one with casino ties can help with the stadium. However, no matter who puts up the money for financing a stadium, the Stadium Authority Board would be the sole owner of the venue. Don Logan, president of minor league baseball club, Las Vegas 51s, is also working on a new stadium for his club. He understands the issues at hand.

"We have carved out a nice niche in the community in a town where 26 other professional teams have come and failed. So it's not an easy market," said Logan.

"The magnitude of this as a business problem is amazing. It would be a great test on a Ph.D final. How do you solve this thing?," said consultant Guy Hobbs.

Hobbs has been a financing consultant for a proposed stadium the last five years. He's seen the appetite grow from just a new home for UNLV football to the proposed $1.9 billion stadium many now expect. FOX5 learned during negotiations Adelson was asking for a 2 percent to 3 percent return on his investment. According to Hobbs, that is a generous deal and one that is unlikely from another person or party.

"I wish it was me," said former NFL running back and Las Vegas native Steven Jackson.

Jackson said he doesn't know who could write that check. He doesn't believe, though, the NFL will allow an opportunity like this to go to waste.

"You have 32 owners. Some of the most successful businessmen in the world, if they see a chance, we talked about eyeballs, we talked about seats, butts in the seats,” explained Jackson. “They'll definitely have some people stacking up."

"We showed the willingness to commit from a public perspective and had a team that were interested, I don't know if those stars ever line up again," said Hobbs.

So with a golden opportunity sitting in our community's lap, who can save the Raiders?

"The most obvious choice would be Mr. Adelson," said Sisolak.

"The easiest answer is the Raiders could probably save the Raiders," said Logan.

