Henderson PD arrest suspect in burglary at medical clinic

Police said a burglar who broke into the Parkway Medical Center in Henderson on Sunday night was located.

Henderson police said they arrested Archie Eznack, 36, on multiple charges including burglary, possession of burglary tools, and resisting a public officer. Police said he is also wanted for burglary and fraud out of Arizona.

Officers were called to the 100 block of North Green Valley Parkway, near Pebble Road after the alarm was set off at the building.

Police said at least four K9 units were called to the scene. In addition, police halted elevators inside and were clearing the building floor-by-floor.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Eznack was found by a K9 unit, according to police.

