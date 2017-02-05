Fire erupts in home near downtown Las Vegas

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire near downtown Las Vegas Sunday afternoon.

The home located near Alta Drive and Campbell Drive was reportedly unoccupied, according to LVFR information officer Tim Szymanski.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

