Man stabbed to death during fight in west Las Vegas identified

Medical examiners have identified a man who was stabbed to death late Saturday night in the west part of town.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 57-year-old Patrick Kelly O'Brien died in the stabbing.

Officers responded to a battery call in the 3800 block of West Sahara Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard, at about 11:15 p.m.

Arriving units located O'Brien unresponsive in the alley behind a business at that location according to Metro, with medical personnel declaring him dead at the scene.

A homicide investigation initiated by police revealed O'Brien was in a fight with another man before he was stabbed multiple times during the altercation.

Detectives did not release any information on the suspect involved in the fight, as the incident remains under investigation.

This was the 16th homicide investigated by Metro in 2017.

Anyone with further information on this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

