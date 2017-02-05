Missing boy found after Amber Alert issued in Washoe County - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Missing boy found after Amber Alert issued in Washoe County

Screenshot of Amber Alert social media page. (Source: Facebook) Screenshot of Amber Alert social media page. (Source: Facebook)
WASHOE COUNTY, NV (FOX5) -

The Washoe County Sheriffs Office said a young boy has been located after an Amber Alert was issued Saturday night.

Police first reported a missing child at about 10 p.m. and described him as an 8-year-old Hispanic boy with brown eyes and brown hair. Authorities said he was last seen wearing a brown jacket, dark colored shirt and blue jeans. 

Abraham Lemus, 30, was later identified as the suspect who took the boy. Police said Lemus had black hair, a goatee and was last seen wearing a plaid shirt with blue jeans. 

Authorities also said Lemus was driving a 2012 red Nissan Frontier with Nevada plates and warned the public that he may be armed.

Shortly before midnight Washoe County updated the situation and said the boy, along with the suspect, were both located by Reno police.

Police said charges are pending with the ongoing investigation, as this was a domestic situation, but the boy was found safe. 

No further information has been officially released by authorities at this time.

