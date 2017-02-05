Metro: Armed suspect sought in two separate robberies

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are searching for a suspect wanted in two separate robberies in the central part of the Valley.

The suspect targeted two businesses on Dec. 28, 2016 and more recently on Jan. 22. Police say the suspect was armed with a small, black semi-automatic handgun during the robberies.

Police described the robber as a black male adult, standing at approximately 6'0" feet tall. He weighs around 250 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a green bandana, black gloves and black pants.

Contact the LVMPD Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 if you have any information related to the robberies. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

