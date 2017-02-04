Motorcyclist killed by impaired driver south of the strip

Las Vegas Metro police say an impaired driver is responsible for the death of a motorcyclist Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the intersection of South Las Vegas Boulevard and Barbara Lane, north of St. Rose Parkway, to investigate a collision at about 12 p.m.

Metro said the accident was between a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a BMW sedan at the intersection south of the Strip.

Kaelyn Swain, the 21-year-old driver of the sedan, was traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard when she attempted to turn left onto Barbara Lane. The 47-year-old man riding the motorcycle was quickly approaching the intersection on the northbound lane when he struck the right front of the sedan.

As a result, the victim was ejected from his motorcycle. Swain's vehicle drove off the road and came to a rest in a ditch. The motorcyclist was transported to the University Medical Center, but has since passed away according to officers.

Citing the investigation, police determined the female driver of the sedan was at fault. Police said the woman was impaired when the crash occurred, according to Metro Lt. Grant Rogers. She was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of driving under the influence involving death.

The Clark County Coroner will release the victim's name once his family is notified.

Authorities restricted traffic at the intersection and suggested alternate routes while they investigate the crash scene.

