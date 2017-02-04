Garage fire causes $50K in damage to east Las Vegas home

Las Vegas firefighters at the scene of a garage fire inside of a home on Feb. 4, 2017. (LVFR/Facebook)

Las Vegas firefighters battled a fire inside a garage at an east Las Vegas home during the overnight hours Saturday.

Fire crews were called to a residence located at 4000 E. Ogden Ave., near Stewart Avenue and Sandhill Road, after midnight with reports of a fire inside the garage of the home.

Firefighters said the garage was well involved with fire upon their arrival, with heavy smoke and flames showing from the front of the house.

Crews were able to gain control of the flames, which extended into the walls of the home, after making access into the garage according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Four people were inside the house when the fire started, along with a pet, but were all able to escape after the mother of the family alerted them to the smoke seen in the garage when she was coming home.

Fire officials said the garage area was gutted in the blaze, with minor damage to the interior of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and damages were estimated at $50,000 according to Las Vegas Fire.

A total of five were displaced in the blaze. The American Red Cross was assisting the family.

