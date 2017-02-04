Man held, 2 sought after shooting outside Vegas strip club - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man held, 2 sought after shooting outside Vegas strip club

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

One man is in custody and police are looking for two others after a shooting overnight near the entrance of a strip club off the Las Vegas Strip.

Officer Michael Rodriguez said officers arriving to a report of a disturbance a little before 1:30 a.m. Friday saw club security guards and three people before one man fired a gun and ran away outside the Deja Vu Showgirls club on Sammy Davis Junior Drive.

Rodriguez says no one was wounded.

Police found one man trying to flee in a taxi near Highland Drive and Capella Avenue, and Rodriguez says he was detained for questioning.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.