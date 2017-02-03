CCSD reaches 100th lockdown this school year

Friday morning's lockdown at Matt Kelly Elementary School was the 100th lockdown of the school year for the Clark County School District, but the landmark came later than it did the year before.

Captain Ken Young of the CCSD Police Department said all of the lockdowns, so far, have been a precaution.

"Last year this same time, we had about 113 lockdowns," Young said. "We would rather have to explain why we locked down a school than explain why a kid got hurt because we didn't lock it down."

In the past two weeks, CCSD placed at least 10 schools on lockdown.

"Some weeks we may have five or six and then some weeks we have none," Young said.

Parents said they understand crime in the area isn't the school district's fault, but some said they are upset with the way CCSD handles communication.

Richard Matthews is the father of a six-year-old and an eight-year-old. He said he waited for his children for three hours because of a lockdown at Petersen Dean Elementary School. Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were investigating a shooting.

"I'm kind of pissed off because I took a chance on moving out here from California," Matthews said. "They should have had an alert where they call you on your phone to let you know they're being on lockdown."

District employees told Matthews that system is in place, but for whatever reason, they may not have been able to reach him.

"They tell me I'm not even on the information card. I filled the card out," he said. "What is wrong with your program at school? Get with it."

"The school called but it was an automated thing," Sarah Garcia, a mother who tried to get more information from the school, said. "They're in there. They need to answer the phones and let us know what's going on with our kids."

Young admitted the messages given to parents can be vague. He said sometimes the school district can't release very much information because the investigation belongs to another agency.

"It doesn't get very specific at all," he said. "I'm a parent as well, so I do understand (those parents' concerns)."

Even though he has heard plenty of parent complaints, Young said he thinks 90 percent of parents understand and believe in the school district.

"The majority of our parents are great," he said. "For the most part, parents understand that their kids are safe. They're well taken care of."

