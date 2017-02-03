Proceeds from $650M Vegas stadium crowdfund to go to charity

The GoFundMe page for "Bring the Raiders to Las Vegas" was set up on Feb. 3, 2017 with a goal of $650 million. (Source: GoFundMe)

A Raiders fan in Las Vegas really wants his team in Nevada.

Amid the uncertainty for the NFL team's future, a GoFundMe account set up by "Gilbert Roughouse" is seeking donations to make up the $650 million share that was left behind by casino magnate Sheldon Adelson.

"Let's band together to bring one of the most storied NFL franchises to Las Vegas," the account's page opens in its story section.

The GoFundMe page continues:

"Even if you are not a Raiders fan, this move would breath fresh air into the Las Vegas community; creating hundreds of construction and stadium personnel jobs as well as all that the Raiders organization and players do for local communities. This only makes sense and I believe if all Raider fans and football fans alike donated a small sum, we could show what kind of fans the Raiders and NFL football have in Las Vegas, Nevada!!!"

The account was set up on Friday, Feb. 3. As of early Friday evening, $20 were raised so far.

The $650 million goal matches the same sum that Adelson pledged as part of the total cost to build a dome stadium for an NFL team in Las Vegas. The projected cost is $1.9 billion.

After Adelson pulled out of the stadium project, Goldman Sachs, which the Raiders expressed as a financial backer in the project, also pulled out, citing its part of the deal being contingent on Adelson's involvement.

Later Friday, a Facebook user claiming to be "Roughouse" told FOX5 his real intent of the crowdfund:

"Just in case anyone is interested... I created this half heartedly as a joke but to also bring positivity to our city getting a pro sports franchise and a suitable stadium for UNLV. Obviously the goal is astronomical and wont be reached but any donations that I receive which is now at $80 will be donated to the charity I work with Children's Miracle Network out of St. Rose Hospital."

You can make a donation to the GoFundMe account by visiting this page.

