Robber sought in holdup near Washington and Decatur

Las Vegas Metro police asked for the public's help to find a man who held up a convenience store Thursday night in the area of Washington Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

According to police, a man walked into a business in the 4800 block of West Washington Avenue at 8:36 p.m.

The man approached the counter with a small frame, black, semi-automatic handgun and demanded cash from the register, police said. The man took off on foot with money.

Police urged anyone with information on the case to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

