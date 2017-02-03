Police probe homicide after body found in downtown Vegas

A homicide investigation was under way Friday after a body was found in downtown Las Vegas.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, officers responded to South City and Grand Central parkways at 8:59 a.m. on reports of a man down.

Police said a 60-year-old homeless man was found unconscious with head trauma at that location by a friend of his.

The death marked the 15th homicide in Metro's jurisdiction this year.

Police have not identified a suspect in the case. A motive was not immediately known.

Anyone with further information on this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will later release the identity of the man.

