Lockdown lifted at Matt Kelly Elementary School

Authorities said a lockdown at Matt Kelly Elementary School has been lifted Friday morning.

The school located near Martin Luther King and Lake Mead boulevards was reported to be on lockdown just after 9 a.m. It was lifted before 10 a.m.

Police said they were searching for three suspects in connection to a stolen vehicle.

Police said the suspects fled from the vehicle after it crashed into a light pole in the 900 block of Weaver Drive.

It was not immediately know if the suspects were taken into custody.

