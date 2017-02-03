Lockdown lifted at Matt Kelly Elementary School - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Lockdown lifted at Matt Kelly Elementary School

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Authorities said a lockdown at Matt Kelly Elementary School has been lifted Friday morning. 

The school located near Martin Luther King and Lake Mead boulevards was reported to be on lockdown just after 9 a.m. It was lifted before 10 a.m. 

Police said they were searching for three suspects in connection to a stolen vehicle.

Police said the suspects fled from the vehicle after it crashed into a light pole in the 900 block of Weaver Drive. 

It was not immediately know if the suspects were taken into custody. 

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-15, Lamb

    Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-15, Lamb

    Saturday, May 6 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-05-06 23:04:53 GMT
    NHP at the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 15 at Lamb Boulevard on May 6, 2017. (LVACS)NHP at the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 15 at Lamb Boulevard on May 6, 2017. (LVACS)

    The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 15.

    More >

    The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 15.

    More >

  • 'Mirena fail!' Newborn holding IUD becomes internet star

    'Mirena fail!' Newborn holding IUD becomes internet star

    Friday, May 5 2017 3:36 PM EDT2017-05-05 19:36:54 GMT
    (Source: Lucy Hellein / Facebook)(Source: Lucy Hellein / Facebook)

    "Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and the

    More >

    "Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and the

    More >

  • One punch kills California father of five on Fremont Street

    One punch kills California father of five on Fremont Street

    Saturday, May 6 2017 1:00 AM EDT2017-05-06 05:00:53 GMT
    Police are searching for two men believed to have been involved in the murder of a man on Fremont Street on April 30, 2017. (LVMPD)Police are searching for two men believed to have been involved in the murder of a man on Fremont Street on April 30, 2017. (LVMPD)

    Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.

    More >

    Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.