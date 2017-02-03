NLVPD joining forces campaign leads to 9 arrests, several citat - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

NLVPD joining forces campaign leads to 9 arrests, several citations

A North Las Vegas police vehicle is shown in an undated image. (Fox 5) A North Las Vegas police vehicle is shown in an undated image. (Fox 5)
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

A North Las Vegas police "Joining Forces" campaign led to several traffic stops, arrests and citations.

The event ran from Dec. 16 through Jan. 3. Officers from the North Las Vegas Police Department conducted “saturation patrols” to crack down on impaired drivers.

As a result, officers made approximately 78 traffic stops, eight DUI arrests, one drug arrest, issued approximately 88 misdemeanor citations and 30 warnings for violations.

The department was able to hold the “Joining Forces” campaign because of a grant from the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

