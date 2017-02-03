Plaza Hotel and Casino to host job fair

The Plaza Hotel and Casino is shown in an undated image. (File)

The Plaza Hotel and Casino plans to host a job fair Wednesday to fill open positions at its newly renovated rooftop pool and restaurant.

The fair will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Plaza on 1 south Main Street inside the Conventional Hall located on the third floor in Boulder Rooms A and B.

The Plaza will be hiring for seasonal, part-time and full-time positions for the Pool at the Plaza. Available jobs at the pool include bartender, apprentice bartender, cocktail server, cashier, lifeguard and cook. The property will also be looking for fountain workers, food runners and a general manager for new restaurant, Brightside – Breakfast and Burgers.

Applicants are encouraged to fill out an online application prior to the fair and to bring resumes to the event.

