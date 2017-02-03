Candlelight vigil scheduled for victims of fatal crashes on Neva - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Candlelight vigil scheduled for victims of fatal crashes on Nevada highways

Posted: Updated:
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The people who list their lives in fatal crashes on Nevada highways in 2016 will be honored during a candlelight vigil Friday.

Nevada Highway Patrol will hold the ceremony from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Southern Command Headquarters on 4615 west Sunset Road, near Decatur Boulevard.

The event will honor the 71 victims who lost their lives in crashes in Southern Command  jurisdictions and offer support to families, friends, involved personnel and guests.

Guest speaks at the event include senators, the Clark County district attorney, Nevada Highway Patrol staff and more.

