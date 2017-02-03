Candlelight vigil scheduled for victims of fatal crashes on Nevada highways

The people who list their lives in fatal crashes on Nevada highways in 2016 will be honored during a candlelight vigil Friday.

Nevada Highway Patrol will hold the ceremony from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Southern Command Headquarters on 4615 west Sunset Road, near Decatur Boulevard.

The event will honor the 71 victims who lost their lives in crashes in Southern Command jurisdictions and offer support to families, friends, involved personnel and guests.

Guest speaks at the event include senators, the Clark County district attorney, Nevada Highway Patrol staff and more.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.