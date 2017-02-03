NLVPD: Man killed in crash near Decatur, Alexander identified

Police at the scene of an early morning fatal crash on Feb. 3, 2017. (NLVPD/Twitter)

Police are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of one person early Friday morning in North Las Vegas.

Officers were called to the scene of the accident near the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Alexander Road at about 1:30 a.m. to investigate.

Officers are working a fatal crash at Decatur & Alexander. The intersection is closed while officers investigate. #NLVPD — NLVPD (@NLVPD) February 3, 2017

The North Las Vegas Police Department said a Ford F-150 truck crashed into a traffic pole just north of Alexander, while traveling on Decatur.

Police said the 21-year-old driver of the truck was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel. The victim was identified as Evan Villagomez by the Clark County Coroner.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash according to officers.

The NLVPD had traffic restrictions in the area for the investigation at the scene.

Authorities said details involving speed and alcohol were not immediately available.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.