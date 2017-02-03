NLVPD: Man killed in crash near Decatur, Alexander identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

NLVPD: Man killed in crash near Decatur, Alexander identified

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jordan Gartner
Connect
Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Connect
Police at the scene of an early morning fatal crash on Feb. 3, 2017. (NLVPD/Twitter) Police at the scene of an early morning fatal crash on Feb. 3, 2017. (NLVPD/Twitter)
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

Police are investigating a fatal crash that took the life of one person early Friday morning in North Las Vegas.

Officers were called to the scene of the accident near the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Alexander Road at about 1:30 a.m. to investigate.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said a Ford F-150 truck crashed into a traffic pole just north of Alexander, while traveling on Decatur.

Police said the 21-year-old driver of the truck was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel. The victim was identified as Evan Villagomez by the Clark County Coroner. 

No other vehicles were involved in the crash according to officers.

The NLVPD had traffic restrictions in the area for the investigation at the scene.

Authorities said details involving speed and alcohol were not immediately available. 

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-15, Lamb

    Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-15, Lamb

    Saturday, May 6 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-05-06 23:04:53 GMT
    NHP at the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 15 at Lamb Boulevard on May 6, 2017. (LVACS)NHP at the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 15 at Lamb Boulevard on May 6, 2017. (LVACS)

    The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 15.

    More >

    The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 15.

    More >

  • 'Mirena fail!' Newborn holding IUD becomes internet star

    'Mirena fail!' Newborn holding IUD becomes internet star

    Friday, May 5 2017 3:36 PM EDT2017-05-05 19:36:54 GMT
    (Source: Lucy Hellein / Facebook)(Source: Lucy Hellein / Facebook)

    "Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and the

    More >

    "Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and the

    More >

  • One punch kills California father of five on Fremont Street

    One punch kills California father of five on Fremont Street

    Saturday, May 6 2017 1:00 AM EDT2017-05-06 05:00:53 GMT
    Police are searching for two men believed to have been involved in the murder of a man on Fremont Street on April 30, 2017. (LVMPD)Police are searching for two men believed to have been involved in the murder of a man on Fremont Street on April 30, 2017. (LVMPD)

    Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.

    More >

    Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.