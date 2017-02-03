Report: Pair kidnapped woman in Las Vegas to 'brainwash' her

Court documents describe what police officers say happened before and during an hours-long search for a woman, who police say was violently kidnapped from her Las Vegas home.

Police said on Monday the victim was dragged out of her apartment in her underwear, chained up, and thrown into a van. That van was pulled over hundreds of miles away in Española, NM.

Jack Morgan, 31, and Samuel Brown, 19, were arrested by police and charged with kidnapping, conspiracy and false imprisonment.

According to the probable cause statement, obtained from the Santa Fe County Magistrate Court in New Mexico, police say the two suspects had been planning the abduction for more than a year.

Officers say Morgan dated the victim in college, but had since cut ties. In the week before the kidnapping, police say Morgan and Brown used fake social media accounts to track, follow and stalk the victim. Brown, who goes by Sophie, followed the victim to her apartment complex before the abduction. He then posed as a person going door-to-door collecting church donations to find the victim's unit.

On Monday, police say Morgan and Brown showed up at the victim's apartment. Officers say Morgan "choked her approximately six times rendering her unconscious," tied her up using duct tape and chains, and even tried to hog-tie her before forcing her into a van.

A neighbor heard the struggle, saw the victim being dragged out of the apartment and called 911.

Police arrived about 10:30 a.m. and identified signs of a struggle inside the apartment: a knife, stun-gun and dented lamp near the doorway. Police launched a search for the victim, which lasted more than 12 hours and spanned several states.

At about 11:00 p.m. that same night, a New Mexico State Police officer recognized the van from a "be on the lookout" alert from Las Vegas Metro police. The officer pulled over the vehicle near Española. The officer said he could hear the victim screaming for help inside the van while he walked up to it, and then Brown told him "she's in the van."

The victim was handcuffed and chained up when the officer found her inside the van. According to court documents, she told police officers the suspects planned to take her "to a cave and she was to be chained to an anchor inside where Jack Morgan was going to brainwash her to be his wife."

The victim was taken to the hospital and released the next day. Both suspects are jailed in New Mexico.

FOX5 reached out to the FBI, who is leading the kidnapping investigation. Agents said they will not be answering questions about the investigation.

