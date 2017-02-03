Man sentenced to less than four years in prison for parking lot manslaughter

Ramon Smith was sentenced in the death of a 72-year-old man.

A man was sentenced Thursday in the attack on a 72-year-old man from Canada.

A judge ordered Ramon Smith to spend a minimum of three years and seven months in prison for manslaughter and attempted burglary.

The attack happened Sept. 23, 2015 in the parking lot of the Walmart store at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Arville Street.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, 72-year-old James Northcott, of Surrey, British Columbia, was driving through the parking lot when he got into an argument with another driver. The second driver got out of his vehicle, attacked Northcott and then left the scene.

Northcott was taken to Spring Valley Hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries five days later.

The day after Northcott’s death, police released surveillance video of a man and woman who were believed to be connected to the attack.

Police arrested Ramon Smith in connection with the case.

Investigators said the woman seen in the video was released.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.