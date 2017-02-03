Man sentenced to less than four years in prison for parking lot - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man sentenced to less than four years in prison for parking lot manslaughter

Posted: Updated:
Ramon Smith was sentenced in the death of a 72-year-old man. Ramon Smith was sentenced in the death of a 72-year-old man.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A man was sentenced Thursday in the attack on a 72-year-old man from Canada.

A judge ordered Ramon Smith to spend a minimum of three years and seven months in prison for manslaughter and attempted burglary.

The attack happened Sept. 23, 2015 in the parking lot of the Walmart store at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Arville Street.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, 72-year-old James Northcott, of Surrey, British Columbia, was driving through the parking lot when he got into an argument with another driver. The second driver got out of his vehicle, attacked Northcott and then left the scene.

Northcott was taken to Spring Valley Hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries five days later.

The day after Northcott’s death, police released surveillance video of a man and woman who were believed to be connected to the attack.

Police arrested Ramon Smith in connection with the case.

Investigators said the woman seen in the video was released.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Most Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-15, Lamb

    Wrong-way driver killed in crash on I-15, Lamb

    Saturday, May 6 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-05-06 23:04:53 GMT
    NHP at the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 15 at Lamb Boulevard on May 6, 2017. (LVACS)NHP at the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 15 at Lamb Boulevard on May 6, 2017. (LVACS)

    The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 15.

    More >

    The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 15.

    More >

  • 'Mirena fail!' Newborn holding IUD becomes internet star

    'Mirena fail!' Newborn holding IUD becomes internet star

    Friday, May 5 2017 3:36 PM EDT2017-05-05 19:36:54 GMT
    (Source: Lucy Hellein / Facebook)(Source: Lucy Hellein / Facebook)

    "Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and the

    More >

    "Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and the

    More >

  • One punch kills California father of five on Fremont Street

    One punch kills California father of five on Fremont Street

    Saturday, May 6 2017 1:00 AM EDT2017-05-06 05:00:53 GMT
    Police are searching for two men believed to have been involved in the murder of a man on Fremont Street on April 30, 2017. (LVMPD)Police are searching for two men believed to have been involved in the murder of a man on Fremont Street on April 30, 2017. (LVMPD)

    Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.

    More >

    Medical examiners identified a man who died after being punched outside of a Fremont Street bar over the weekend.

    More >
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.