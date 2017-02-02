Woman killed in crash at Aliante and 215 Beltway identified

Nevada Highway Patrol shut down the area of Aliante Parkway and the Northern 215 Beltway after a deadly crash on Feb. 2, 2017. (Miguel Martinez-Valle/FOX5)

Medical examiners identified a woman who was thrown from a vehicle during a deadly crash in the north end of the Las Vegas Valley on Thursday.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, Heather Laugeson died as a result of the incident. The cause and manner of the 29-year-old's death remained pending on Friday.

Nevada Highway Patrol reported the incident in the area of Aliante Parkway and the Northern 215 Beltway at 7:40 p.m.

According to the NHP, a sport-utility vehicle was heading north on Aliante Parkway and attempted to turn left to get on the 215 Beltway on-ramp. Witnesses said at that time, the SUV and a car collided at the intersection, causing the SUV to roll.

The female driver of the SUV was ejected and died at the scene.

The driver of the car was sent to University Medical Center Trauma. NHP also said four children, between the ages of six and 10 years old, were inside the SUV. They were all treated for minor injuries.

Investigators believe the driver of the SUV was impaired at the time of the incident and may have ran a red light before the crash.

NHP also said the SUV driver was the mother of three of the four kids inside the vehicle.

