Man arrested, accused of threatening mom, children in holdup

A 28-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the robbery of a woman that took place in front of her northwest Las Vegas home.

Las Vegas Metro police said Bryan Hatfield was taken into custody as the suspect in the Jan. 24 incident that took place in the 7000 block of Grandiose Court, near Tenaya Way and Tropical Parkway.

In the incident, police said the suspect approached a woman in her driveway while she was placing her two young children in her vehicle. The armed man demanded her property and threatened to harm her children.

The man then got away with the victim's belongings, driving a grey Hyundai two-door vehicle. Police noted the man was seen in the area driving another vehicle, which was described as a dark-colored four-door pickup truck.

Police booked Hatfield on three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and a count of robbery with a deadly weapon.

