Blood donors inquire about NLVPD detective's deadly crash

Police sift through the wreckage left by a crash that involved a North Las Vegas police detective on Jan. 6, 2017. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

Nearly a month since Detective Chad Parque was killed in a crash, many questions remain.

His colleagues left behind said they are still trying to piece together what happened when a wrong-way driver on Martin Luther King Blvd and Carey Avenue hit Parque.

A 62-year-old woman has been released from the hospital since crashing into Parque's patrol vehicle. She has not been arrested and investigators haven't explained why she was driving on the wrong side of the road.

Officer Aaron Patty, a spokesman for the department, said many of the officers are just as curious as the public.

"We're still waiting for some things to come back,” he said. "The family would be the first to know.”

Patty insisted that the department isn't handling this case differently than any other fatal crash. He didn't seem surprised by the amount of time this investigation has taken.

"This is something that's absolutely routine," he said. "These fatal crashes just take time.”

The department must wait for evidence to come back from a lab before they can move forward, police said. They are also looking for a witness who drove a black pickup truck on the night of the crash, who may have seen the whole thing. He or she might have been wearing a long-sleeve tan shirt.

“We know that this person was right there when the crash happened," Patty said. "In fact, right after it happened, this witness came back into the parking lot of the court and stopped for a moment."

The community continues to remember Parque and support his family.

On Thursday, Patty was one of more than 103 people to donate blood at a drive organized in Parque's honor.

"My nephew, who is Chad's age, grew up with him through elementary. I always heard about Chad Parque," Elaine Edenburn said.. "God bless his family, and I pray for healing and comfort."

Many of the men and women who rolled up their sleeves said they were happy to support a cause they knew Parque thought was important. They also hope someone is able to find the witness who might be able to help with the investigation.

"For those that do know something, they should come out and report," Delfino Rubi, a blood donor, said. "It's closure for the family ... We gotta back up our community and our officers. They're there to back us up."

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.