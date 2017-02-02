Robber sought in southeast Las Vegas Valley hold up

Police released images of a robber who held up a business in the area of Amigo Street and Warm Springs Road on Jan. 29, 2017. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police released images of a robber who held up a convenience store in the southeast Valley this week.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 4:15 a.m. in the 7200 block of Amigo Street, just off Warm Springs Road.

The robber used a firearm to hold up the business, but no one was injured. The person left with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.

Police described the robber as a black man, 6'2" and 250 pounds. Police said the person was last seen wearing all black clothing, black gloves, a blue/grey camouflage bandana that covered his face, and black shoes.

Police urged anyone with information on the case to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-385-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

