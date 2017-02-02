Witness sought in N. Las Vegas deadly shooting from December - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Witness sought in N. Las Vegas deadly shooting from December

Posted: Updated:
Police released images of a potential witness to a homicide on Dec. 30, 2016. (Source: NLVPD) Police released images of a potential witness to a homicide on Dec. 30, 2016. (Source: NLVPD)
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

North Las Vegas police released Thursday images of a potential witness to a homicide that took place last December.

According to police, the person being sought was seen with the victim shortly before the victim's death. The victim's body was found about 6 p.m. in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Losee Road on Friday, Dec. 30.

Investigators believe a man was shot before officers located him. So far, police made no arrests in the case.

Police described the possible witness as a black man who was last seen wearing a red jacket, red beanie hat, red shoes and green camouflage, legging-style pants.

Anyone who has information on the case is urged to contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111, or, to anonymously submit a tip, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

