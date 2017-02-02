Jury sentences woman to life without parole for plotting to kill husband

A jury delivered a life sentence without parole to a Las Vegas woman, convicted of plotting to kill her husband more than six years ago.

Brandy Stutzman was found guilty in Jan. on first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon charges. Jurors were ordered back in court Wednesday to begin deliberating her sentence.

Brandy Stutzman faced a death sentence in the 2010 killing of 32-year-old Joe Stutzman.

The prosecution contended Brandy Stutzman wanted her husband dead so she could get his life insurance proceeds. The defense argues that Jeremiah Merriweather killed Joe Stutzman on his own out of love for Brandy Stutzman.

Merriweather pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. He faces 21 years to life in prison.

