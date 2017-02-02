PD: Woman struck on Vegas Strip died from injuries in crash - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police at the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash on Las Vegas Blvd. Dec. 9, 2016. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) Police at the scene of an auto-pedestrian crash on Las Vegas Blvd. Dec. 9, 2016. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A woman who was hit by a vehicle on the Las Vegas Strip last December died from injuries directly related to the crash, police confirmed Thursday.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the Clark County Coroner's Office informed investigators the female pedestrian died of injuries in the incident. Her death represented the 126th traffic-related fatality in 2016.

Police said the 28-year-old from Virginia crossing Las Vegas Boulevard near West Bellagio Drive at 1:31 a.m. on Dec. 9. The woman was hit by vehicle.

She was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition. Police said she died on Dec. 12.

The driver of the Ford Transit vehicle involved remained on the scene and did not show any signs of impairment.

