Explosive device discovered at Lake Mead

Explosive device discovered at Lake Mead

Lake Mead appears on the horizon in this photo from Monday, Nov. 10. (Les Krifaton/FOX5) Lake Mead appears on the horizon in this photo from Monday, Nov. 10. (Les Krifaton/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS

Authorities are investigating after an explosive device was found within the Lake Mead Recreational Area.

The device, which was described to be the size of a ping pong ball, was found by a park employee who was cleaning the area at the Longview Overlook off of Lakeshore Road on Jan. 28. The overlook was closed during the investigation. 

Las Vegas Metro police confirmed the device was explosive and removed it from the park. The area was searched for additional devices before it was reopened.

The incident remains under investigation.

If a visitor comes across a suspicious device, they are urged to maintain a safe distance and call 911.

