PD: Pair tied to death of man found burned, dismembered

Two men have been arrested in connection to the death of a man who was found dismembered in a vacant lot, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Police arrested 37-year-old Anthony Newton and 31-year-old George Macaperdas in connection to the murder.

Police found the body of Ulysses Molina in a suitcase about 25 feet away from the roadway in a vacant lot in the 2000 block of Dolly Lane, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Lamb Boulevard on Dec. 28.

Court records show Newton was previously convicted on a voluntary manslaughter charge in 1998 for the death of Deborah Harvey.

Harvey’s daughter spoke to FOX5 about seeing Newton connected to another deadly crime.

“I was in tears just to see it happen again.”

According to Harvey’s daughter, Newton, who was 17-years-old at the time of the killing, lived across the street. She says Newton and another man broke into her mother’s home in the early hours of the morning, brutally attacked her, and stole her purse among other items.

“It’s just shocking to see it happen again.”

Police linked Newton and a man named George Macaperdas to the death of Molina.

Both were booked into the Clark County Detention Center on murder, first degree kidnapping, robbery with use of a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit first degree kidnapping.

Citing the investigation, police said the victim was found partially burned and dismembered.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

To donate to Molina’s funeral fund, click here.

