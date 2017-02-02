Peterson Elementary put on lockdown as police respond to area

Dean Peterson Elementary was put on lockdown Thursday afternoon while Metro police responded to an outdoor shooting in the area. The lockdown was lifted and students were allowed to leave the building.

According to CCSD police, the lockdown started at about 2:10 p.m. at the school on Cambridge Street and east Twain Avenue. The called cleared around 3:30 p.m.

Police said there were witnesses and some evidence of an incident but there was no victim. The shooting appeared to happen at an apartment complex across the street from the school.

The suspect fled the scene, Metro said.