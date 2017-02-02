Peterson Elementary put on lockdown as police respond to area - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Peterson Elementary put on lockdown as police respond to area

Posted: Updated:
Peterson Elementary on lockdown. Peterson Elementary on lockdown.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Dean Peterson Elementary was put on lockdown Thursday afternoon while Metro police responded to an outdoor shooting in the area. The lockdown was lifted and students were allowed to leave the building.

According to CCSD police, the lockdown started at about 2:10 p.m. at the school on Cambridge Street and east Twain Avenue. The called cleared around 3:30 p.m.

Police said there were witnesses and some evidence of an incident but there was no victim. The shooting appeared to happen at an apartment complex across the street from the school.

The suspect fled the scene, Metro said.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.