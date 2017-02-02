Firefighters battling house fire near Rancho, Oakey

Crews respond to a house fire on Feb. 2, 2017. (Source: LasVegasFD/Twitter)

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said they are battling a fire at a home Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the incident just before 12:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Callita Court, near Rancho Drive and Oakey Boulevard.

The department said flames and smoke were showing from the attic of a one-story home.

Firefighters reported the roof collapsed on the home. No injuries were reported. The residents and pets were out of the home.

UPDATE: Heavy fire conditions, 2 ladders flowing, roof collapse, people & pets reported out, no inj's, 2 more engines requested. PIO1 pic.twitter.com/xMPMTFXJ2n — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) February 2, 2017

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

One person was displaced after the fire.

