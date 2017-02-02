Firefighters battling house fire near Rancho, Oakey - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Firefighters battling house fire near Rancho, Oakey

Crews respond to a house fire on Feb. 2, 2017. (Source: LasVegasFD/Twitter) Crews respond to a house fire on Feb. 2, 2017. (Source: LasVegasFD/Twitter)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue said they are battling a fire at a home Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the incident just before 12:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of Callita Court, near Rancho Drive and Oakey Boulevard.

The department said flames and smoke were showing from the attic of a one-story home.

Firefighters reported the roof collapsed on the home. No injuries were reported. The residents and pets were out of the home. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

One person was displaced after the fire.  

