Henderson police arrest doctor in connection to wife's death

After a lengthy investigation, Henderson police said they have arrested a 54-year-old man in connection to the death of his wife.

Police arrested Dr. Gregory Brent Dennis Thursday at about 7:30 a.m. in the area of Eastern Avenue and Coronado Center Drive.

"They located him driving," Scott Williams with Henderson Police said. "They puled him over and arrested him."

On Jan. 3, 2015 at about 6:50 a.m., Henderson police and fire responded to the 2100 block of Mooreview Street, near Green Valley Parkway and Paseo Verde Parkway for reports of an unconscious woman, identified as Susan Winters, who was not breathing. Emergency personnel administered CPR and transported her to St. Rose Siena, but life-saving efforts were not successful.

"Initial reports show [Winters] had ingested a lethal amount of pills and and ethylene glycol," Williams said. Ethylene glycol is commonly known as antifreeze.

The death was initially ruled a suicide, but new information prompted the case to be reopened. The Henderson Police Department, Clark County Coroner’s Office and the Clark County District Attorney’s office developed new leads and evidence implicating Winter’s husband, Dennis, as the person believed to have caused the death of Winters.

Fox5 obtained a deposition involving Dr. Dennis, after a civil lawsuit was filed by the Winters family. The hours long video shows Dennis talking about drug use, and a troubled marriage.

'You had mentioned something about Susan texting, uh, friends about a divorce, and you maybe being gay do you remember that?', a person off cameras asks Dennis.

The Deposition also uncovered searches on the families computer about antifreeze, Dennis was asked about the computer.

'The computer we spoke of that had the searches on them, you know what I'm talking about?' the questioner said. 'The anti freeze searches. Where is that computer today?'

Dennis responded I don't know about the computer.

Dennis was booked at the Henderson Detention Center on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4750, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

