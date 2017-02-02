Pressure mounts on vulnerable GOP Sen. Heller in Nevada

Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller is feeling pressure at home as constituents, Democrats and others unhappy with the Trump administration step up efforts to sway his votes on presidential appointees.

A coalition of women, minority and environmental activists planned vigils in Las Vegas and Reno Thursday as part of a national call for unity.

Organizers scheduled the one in Vegas outside Heller's office to single out one of the most vulnerable Senate Republicans running for re-election next year.

Thousands of people took to the streets in both cities last month for the Women's March, and hundreds turned out last week in response to Trump's travel ban.

Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada Director Bob Fulkerson says they want Heller to know the protests will continue to grow and he won't be re-elected if he keeps embracing Trump's far-right agenda.

