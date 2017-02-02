'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign to go red for heart disease awareness

Welcome to Las Vegas sign in an undated image. (File)

The "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign will turn red for heart disease and stroke awareness.

Clark County commissioners and representatives from the American Heart Association will turn the sign red on Friday at 10 a.m.

Officials will turn on red lights installed on the famous sign after a ceremony.

It will kick off the Go Red For Women campaign on National Wear Red Day, a nationwide effort to raise awareness of the risks of heart disease and stroke for women.

The sign is located on Las Vegas Boulevard, south of Russell Road. It is usually illuminated with yellow light bulbs.

