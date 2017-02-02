Pedestrian dies from injuries after January Las Vegas crash

The side of a Metro police cruiser is shown in an undated image. (FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Jan. 24 has passed away.

Police said they were informed 26-year-old pedestrian Jeffrey MacDonnell died Thursday.

Police said the incident occurred on Jan. 24 at 6:38 p.m. near Flamingo Road and Palos Verdes Street.

Citing evidence and witness statements, police said the pedestrian was outside of a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a 2013 Honda Accord.

The driver of the Honda, James Wallace, 76, remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, police said.

The pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital where he later died.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.