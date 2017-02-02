Pedestrian dies from injuries after January Las Vegas crash

Clark County School District officials addressed Friday the current state of the district's transportation offerings after a school bus crash left a Valley grandmother dead and injured 16 other children.More >
Clark County School District officials addressed Friday the current state of the district's transportation offerings after a school bus crash left a Valley grandmother dead and injured 16 other children.More >
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >
"Mirena fail!" That is how newborn Dexter Tyler was introduced to the world and theMore >
Superior Court documents have released the suicide note former Patriots Tight End Aaron Hernandez left for his girlfriend, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez. It also details his relationships with certain inmates. Here's what the document reads:More >
Superior Court documents have released the suicide note former Patriots Tight End Aaron Hernandez left for his girlfriend, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez. It also details his relationships with certain inmates. Here's what the document reads:More >
Passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport got a little more than they bargained for after a naked woman was caught on camera walking through a terminal at the facility.More >
Passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport got a little more than they bargained for after a naked woman was caught on camera walking through a terminal at the facility.More >
A man and a woman found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in northwest Las Vegas were identified Thursday.More >
A man and a woman found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in northwest Las Vegas were identified Thursday.More >
Las Vegas Metropolitan police are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect in a homeless camp shooting that left one man dead from multiple gunshot wounds Thursday night.More >
Las Vegas Metropolitan police are seeking the public's help in identifying the suspect in a homeless camp shooting that left one man dead from multiple gunshot wounds Thursday night.More >
A Brooklyn cafe that created a "Unicorn Latte" is accusing Starbucks of "overshadowing" its health-conscious drink with the sugary Unicorn Frappuccino in a new lawsuit.More >
A Brooklyn cafe that created a "Unicorn Latte" is accusing Starbucks of "overshadowing" its health-conscious drink with the sugary Unicorn Frappuccino in a new lawsuit.More >
The family of a girl who was critically injured in a crash with a school bus said Friday she is stable but remains in a medically-induced coma.More >
The family of a girl who was critically injured in a crash with a school bus said Friday she is stable but remains in a medically-induced coma.More >
A child who was originally reported as abandoned in downtown Las Vegas was actually in the care of a person other than her parent, Metro police said Friday.More >
A child who was originally reported as abandoned in downtown Las Vegas was actually in the care of a person other than her parent, Metro police said Friday.More >