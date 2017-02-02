NDOC: Inmate from Clark County found unresponsive

The Nevada Department of Corrections said an inmate from Clark County died at a housing facility Monday.

Mark John Petkovich, 53, was found unresponsive in his bed at the Casa Grande Transitional Housing Facility in Las Vegas. He was pronounced deceased by responding emergency personnel at 4:30 p.m.

Petkovich was committed from Clark County on May 14, 2014. He was serving 30 to 96 months for burglary and grand larceny.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Petkovich.

