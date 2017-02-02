Fire engulfs vacant building near Las Vegas Arts District

Firefighters at the scene of a vacant building fire on Feb. 2, 2017. (Courtesy: Las Vegas Fire and Rescue)

Las Vegas firefighters battled an early morning fire at a vacant building in the central part of town Thursday.

Fire crews responded to a structure fire at 1001 Iron Horse Ct., near Charleston Boulevard and Grand Central Parkway, just after 4 a.m.

Arriving firefighters observed heavy smoke and flames coming from an old Union Pacific railroad building at that location according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Officials said crews took a defensive attack and were able to have the flames mostly out by 4:35 a.m.

The fire department said the building had been vacant for more than a year and it was in the process of being demolished.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but investigators believe squatters may be to blame.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story when more information is released.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.