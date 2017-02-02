Despite past protests, Vegas business owner meets with Trump again

Irma Aguirre, who is just right of President Donald Trump, was one of nine small business owners who appeared with the president during an executive order signing.

Irma Aguirre, owner of El Sombrero Mexican Bistro, caught some flack late last year when she received a meeting with then GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump.

An activist, Jose Macias, who took offense of Trump's immigration proposals targeting Hispanics, called for a boycott of the restaurant.

At the time, Aguirre said the meeting, which included 29 other Hispanic business owners, was a discussion on ways for Hispanic businesses to grow.

Last week, Aguirre was one of nine people invited to the White House to meet now-President Trump as he signed an executive order geared toward small businesses.

During her trip to Washington, she talked to the president about helping small businesses.

She understands many in the Latino community are concerned with Trump's policies. She, however, said she felt betrayed by people in her own community.

"I was pretty embarrassed that my own people were outside screaming," she said of last year's demonstrations.

This time around, after she returned to Las Vegas, Aguirre found no protester in sight.

Aguirre was not the only target of harassment and threats. She said her staff was also targeted. Macias insists that was not the intention of the protest.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.