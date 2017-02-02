Vegas Valley drivers fed up with debris damaging their cars

“It’s just a terrible situation, because you never know what’s going to happen,” said Lindsay Feldman, describing one of several of her recent car problems that she believes is related to construction around the Las Vegas Valley.

“Two days ago, I got a flat tire with a nail in it. While I was at the shop getting it fixed, my boyfriend called me and told me our other car had a nail in it as well,'” Feldman said.

Those issues cost the couple hundreds of dollars this week.

“With all the construction, we've been doing a lot of tire repairs,” observed Moe Cabradilla, manager at Elite Audio and Customs Auto Shop near Decatur Boulevard and Russell Road.

Meanwhile, some drivers like Feldman believe the city should foot the bill.

“The City of Las Vegas needs to all write us a check, because this is just out of control,” Feldman said.

According to a spokesperson for the city, they do not have a reimbursement program related to construction-related damage.

Spokespeople for Clark County and the city of Henderson were not immediately available for comment.

