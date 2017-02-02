UNLV has options for new stadium with or without NFL team

As questions spring up about the Raiders' possible move to Las Vegas, many people are wondering where it leaves UNLV football, which is hoping to share an NFL stadium with the team.

In a statement, UNLV President Len Jessup told FOX5:

"We are grateful for the tremendous effort Sheldon Adelson and his team invested in moving the project forward and recognize he was the driving force behind this stadium concept from the beginning. We believe Mr. Adelson has great perspective of the Las Vegas market and know he had a great level of passion for this project. We appreciate the Adelson family’s ongoing support of UNLV throughout the process. We would like to think that a new state-of-the-art stadium is still possible and will be the future home of UNLV football.”

That possibility is good, thanks to a back-up plan that was written into law last year before lawmakers approved the stadium funding plan.

"There was that fallback plan in place because there was no guarantee that the NFL would come, they wanted to make sure that UNLV was covered," FOX5 Sports Director Kevin Bolinger said.

If no NFL team decides to relocate to the Valley, then UNLV has two years to raise $200 million. If they reach that goal, the county will chip in $300 million raised through the increased room tax for the new Rebel stadium.

So what would a college-only stadium look like? The funding plan stated a UNLV stadium would have 40,000 seats, which is smaller than the planned 65,000-seat NFL stadium. A smaller stadium means a smaller price tag, and the college stadium would cost $300 million, less than half of the planned $750 million for a professional football facility.

Either new stadium would be a big asset for UNLV, who is looking to move to a power five conference. Athletic facilities are one of the things that major conferences look for in prospective schools.

