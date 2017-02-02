Man accused of Alaska rape indicted for Las Vegas sex assault

Daniel Selovich, better known as "Pirate". (LVMPD)

A 38-year-old man previously charged with raping a woman and holding her captive for weeks in an Alaska cabin is now accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Las Vegas motel in 2004.

A grand jury indicted Daniel Selovich, also known as Pirate, on one count of sexual assault with use of a deadly weapon.

The Las Vegas victim told police she was raped and beaten by a man who broke into her motel room.

Selovich's attorney says she wants the case dismissed because the victim hasn't cooperated with authorities.

The suspect was recently extradited from Alaska after his DNA was discovered on a rape kit.

Selovich was charged with sexual assault and kidnapping in Alaska in 2015, but the victim died before trial and the charges were dropped.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.