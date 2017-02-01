Henderson bakery owner warns others about 'ad service' company

A Henderson bakery owner said he was fooled by a company offering low-cost advertising opportunities.

Business owners said a salesman from a company called Advertising Services went to three businesses on the same street before stopping at Chef Flemmings, with a familiar sales pitch.

The company offered ad sales and some TV time, but something about the company held owners back.

Chef Flemmings owner Flemming Pedersen said he was given a callback number that the salesmen said was only good until Friday. He said that was the first red flag.

Pedersen said he has been working on perfecting baking at Chef Flemmings bakery for eight years.

"Especially here now that I have my own shop," he said."I'm very proud of what we do here at Chef Flemmings."

It's a small business, one he's poured his life into growing. That's why when someone approached him with a deal for TV and magazine ads, he said he wanted to learn more.

"It was really high quality," Pedersen said. "So I took the bait. He was promising ten second commercials on TV for very little money."

The salesman told Pedersen that Advertising Services came highly recommended from the Henderson Business Chamber. But the chamber does not endorse them. Pedersen said the man was convincing and other businesses bought into the offers.

"The gentleman who came in seemed professional and clean," Noël Benoit, shop owner at Priscilla's Pantry, said. "We talked about his family. I don't know how much of it was true, but it didn't seem rehearsed to me. Maybe he doesn't know what the company he works for is doing."

A 'Yelp' search showed dozens of angry customers, unsatisfied with the services. Some of the complaints claimed it doubled as a collection agency. It w also flagged by the Better Business Bureau.

"I was actually about to write him a check when I realized some of his pitch didn't make sense," Pedersen said.

The salesman even gave out a temporary number, Pedersen said.

"Somebody comes in and takes advantage of you; it's just not right," he said.

Now after a frustrating experience, these businesses are sending a warning.

"Unfortunately I'm old enough to see this happen a lot and I'm just kind of disappointed in myself that I fell for it," Pedersen said.

"I just hope we get to the bottom of this," Benoit said.

FOX5 reached out to the advertising company, but it didn't respond.

